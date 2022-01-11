LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Shiloh Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Liberty stretched its home win streak to seven games, getting past North Florida 71-56 on Tuesday night.

Robinson shot 10 for 11 from the foul line.

Darius McGhee had 18 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (11-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keegan McDowell added 10 points.

North Florida scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Carter Hendricksen had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (4-12, 0-3). Jarius Hicklen added 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com