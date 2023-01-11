WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Ethan Roberts scored 20 points and Army beat American 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Roberts was 5 of 8 shooting and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Black Knights (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League). Charlie Peterson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Rucker finished with 15 points.

Colin Smalls led the way for the Eagles (12-4, 4-1) with 13 points and two steals. Elijah Stephens added 12 points for American. Matt Rogers also had 12 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Army visits Boston University and American visits Lehigh.

