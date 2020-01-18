Closings
There are currently 27 active closings. Click for more details.

Roberts scores 16 to lead Niagara past Rider 70-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP)Marcus Hammond had 15 points and seven assists and hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer as Niagara narrowly beat Rider 70-68 on Friday night.

Justin Roberts had 16 points and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers for Niagara (5-11, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Raheem Solomon added 13 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points.

Dimencio Vaughn had 18 points for the Broncs (9-7, 3-3). Stevie Jordan added 15 points. Tyere Marshall had 12 points.

Niagara plays Siena at home on Sunday. Rider plays Canisius on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.