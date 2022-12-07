WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Ethan Roberts scored 16 points to help Army defeat NJIT 63-62 on Wednesday night.

Roberts had five rebounds for the Black Knights (5-5). Coleton Benson scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 4 from distance). Charlie Peterson recorded 11 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Highlanders (1-8) were led by Miles Coleman, who recorded 15 points and four steals. Mekhi Gray added 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for NJIT. Adam Hess also had nine points and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.