DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Terry Roberts had 18 points and Rienk Mast scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds and Bradley beat Drake 83-71 on Wednesday night.

Connor Hickman chipped in 15 points and Ville Tahvanainen 11 for Bradley (9-10, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Tucker DeVries had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2). Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and eight rebounds and Roman Penn scored 14.

