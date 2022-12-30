WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Ethan Roberts had 23 points and Chris Mann buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to rally Army to an 80-78 victory over Lehigh in a Patriot League opener on Friday night.

Roberts shot 7 for 8 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Black Knights (7-7). Mann scored 17 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Coleton Benson added 12 points.

The Mountain Hawks (5-7) were led by Keith Higgins Jr. with 28 points and three steals. Dominic Parolin added 15 points and nine rebounds for Lehigh. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 14 points, five assists and two steals. Parolin missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Army visits Lafayette and Lehigh hosts Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.