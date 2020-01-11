Roberts drains 7 treys, Georgia State tops Louisiana-Monroe

NCAA Basketball
ATLANTA (AP)Justin Roberts drained seven 3-pointers for a career-high 23 points and Georgia State won its 14th consecutive home game, rolling past Louisiana-Monroe 84-62 on Saturday.

Roberts hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. The Panthers made 13 of 23 3-point shots.

Corey Allen added 18 points for Georgia State (12-6, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Damon Wilson and Nelson Phillips each had 11 points for the Panthers.

Tyree White scored a career-high 21 points and matched his career-high with nine rebounds for the Warhawks (6-10, 2-5). JD Williams added 14 points, and Michael Ertel 10.

Leading 37-32 at the half, Georgia State outscored Louisiana-Monroe 33-11 to start the second half and led by as many as 27. The Panthers had 18 assists on 30 field goals. In the second half, Georgia State was 62% from the floor (18-for-29), including 7-for-10 from distance.

Georgia State plays South Alabama on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe plays Texas State at home on Thursday.

