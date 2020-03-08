Roberson leads Northwestern St. over Cent. Arkansas 100-85

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Jairus Roberson scored 23 points as Northwestern State topped Central Arkansas 100-85 in a regular season finale on Saturday. Trenton Massner added 20 points for the Demons.

Nikos Chougkaz had 19 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern State (14-15, 11-9 Southland Conference). Chudier Bile added 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Northwestern State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Rylan Bergersen tied a career high with 25 points for the Bears (10-21, 9-11). Eddy Kayouloud added 19 points. Hayden Koval had 16 points and three blocks.

The Demons leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Central Arkansas defeated Northwestern State 79-71 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.