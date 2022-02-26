SAN DIEGO (AP)Julian Rishwain scored 18 points as San Francisco topped San Diego 78-62 on Saturday.

Patrick Tape and Khalil Shabazz added 15 points each for the Dons.

Rishwain made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jamaree Bouyea had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for San Francisco (23-8, 10-6 West Coast Conference).

Marcellus Earlington had 15 points for the Toreros (14-15, 7-9). Jase Townsend added 15 points. Yavuz Gultekin had 13 points.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Toreros this season. San Francisco defeated San Diego 88-73 on Jan. 8.

