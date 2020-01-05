Riller scores 31, Charleston tops James Madison 85-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Grant Riller poured in a season-high 31 points and Charleston remained unbeaten in Colonial Athletic Association play with an 85-69 victory over James Madison on Saturday.

Riller sank 11 of 19 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (10-6, 4-0). Brevin Galloway added 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. The duo accounted for 61% of Charleston’s offense. The Cougars, who led 47-35 at halftime, shot 53% from the floor, including 56.5% from distance (13 of 23).

Dwight Wilson scored a season-high 23 points for the Dukes (8-7, 1-3) and grabbed 14 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double. Wilson sank 10 of 19 shots, but his teammates hit just 16 of 43 (37%). Matt Lewis scored 15 on 5-of-14 shooting.

James Madison shot 42% overall and made only 12 of 25 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.