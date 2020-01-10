Riller scores 30, lifts Charleston over Elon 73-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ELON, N.C. (AP)Grant Riller had 30 points as Charleston defeated Elon 73-65 on Thursday night.

Riller converted all 11 of his foul shots and added seven rebounds.

Brevin Galloway had 12 points for Charleston (11-6, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth straight victory. Sam Miller added seven rebounds.

Marcus Sheffield II had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-13, 0-4), who have now lost six games in a row. Simon Wright added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Charleston faces William & Mary on the road on Saturday. Elon takes on UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.