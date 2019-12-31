Riller lifts College Of Charleston over Delaware 75-63

NCAA Basketball
NEWARK, Del. (AP)Grant Riller had 22 points as Charleston defeated Delaware 75-63 on Monday night.

Brevin Galloway had 14 points for Charleston (8-6, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Zep Jasper added 12 points, and Jaylen McManus had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Nate Darling had 17 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-4, 1-1), which lost its first home game of the season. Kevin Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Collin Goss had 10 rebounds.

Charleston plays Towson at home on Thursday. Delaware takes on Drexel on the road on Friday.

