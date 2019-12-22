Riller lifts Coll. Of Charleston over SC State 73-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Grant Riller had 18 points as College of Charleston defeated South Carolina State 73-61 on Saturday.

Jaylen McManus had 13 points for College of Charleston (6-6). Brevin Galloway added five steals.

Damani Applewhite had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-7). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points and Zacchaeus Sellers had six rebounds.

College of Charleston plays Drexel on the road next Saturday. South Carolina State takes on Jacksonville on the road next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.