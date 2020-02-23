Ricks leads Abilene Christian over SE Louisiana 75-69

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Payten Ricks hit 8 of 10 free throws and scored 18 points as Abilene Christian topped Southeastern Louisiana 75-69 on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 15 points for Abilene Christian (17-10, 12-4 Southland Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kolton Kohl added 12 points. Clay Gayman had 11 points.

Brandon Gonzalez scored a career-high 21 points for the Lions (6-21, 3-13), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Ty Brewer added 16 points. Nick Caldwell had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Abilene Christian defeated Southeastern Louisiana 76-55 on Jan. 18. Abilene Christian plays Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana faces McNeese State on the road on Wednesday.

