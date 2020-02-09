Ricks leads Abilene Christian in an 84-49 romp past Lamar

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Payten Ricks scored 21 points and led four players in double-figure scoring as Abilene Christian pummeled Lamar, 84-49 Saturday night for the seventh-straight win in the Southland Conference series.

The Wildcats limited Lamar to just 20 first-half points and held a 28-point lead at intermission.

Clay Gayman and Coryon Mason each scored 13 points for Abilene Christian (13-10, 8-4). Joe Pleasant added 11 points and Airion Simmons came off the bench to grab 12 rebounds.

V.J. Holmes scored 19 points and T.J. Atwood added 11 for Lamar (12-12, 6-7).

Abilene Christian is home to face Houston Baptist on Wednesday. Lamar travels to face Nicholls on Wednesday.