Richardson, No. 19 Arizona St women edge USC 76-75 in 3OTs

NCAA Basketball
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Reili Richardson made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the third overtime and No. 19 Arizona State edged Southern California 76-75 on Friday for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.

Alyson Miura’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer did not hit the rim as USC’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Richardson finished with 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting for Arizona State (16-5, 6-3). Robbi Ryan added 11 points and Kiara Russell had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Arizona State’s first triple-overtime game in program history.

Richardson extended her free-throw streak to 23 makes on a three-point play for a 68-64 lead in the second overtime. She went 1 of 2 from the stripe about a minute later for a two-point lead and Kayla Overbeck put back a miss to tie it.

Endyia Rogers scored a career-high 30 points for USC (11-9, 3-6). Alissa Pili had 18 points and seven rebounds and Aliyah Jeune had 13 points and four steals.

