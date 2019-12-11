Rice leads New Mexico State past Denver 72-67

DENVER (AP)Jabari Rice finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and New Mexico State held off Denver 72-67 on Tuesday night.

Rice knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Aggies (6-5), who shot 50% overall (28 of 56). Trevelin Queen hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 with seven assists and five rebounds. Ivan Aurrecoechea added 14 points and seven boards, while reserve Johnny McCants had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore Jase Townsend led the Pioneers (4-7) with a career-high 29 points. Townsend hit 10 of 17 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Ade Murkey pitched in with 22 points, four rebounds and four steals.

McCants had 10 of his 12 points in the first half as New Mexico State took a 37-28 lead into intermission. The Aggies won the rebound battle 38-27.

