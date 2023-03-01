PHILADELPHIA (AP)Erik Reynolds II tied a career-high 33 points and Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Richmond 83-67 on Wednesday night.

Reynolds added five rebounds for the Hawks (14-16, 8-10 Atlantic 10). Lynn Greer III was 8 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Cameron Brown scored 14.

Marcus Randolph finished with 15 points and six assists for the Spiders (14-16, 7-10). Neal Quinn added 15 points for Richmond. Tyler Burton scored 10.

NEXT UP

Richmond hosts George Mason in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.