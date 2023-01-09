WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Keegan Records led Colgate with 17 points, including the game-winning layup with six seconds remaining, and the Raiders knocked off Army 77-75 on Monday night.

Records also had five rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (10-7, 4-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels finished with 14 points, Braeden Smith scored 13.

Jalen Rucker led the way for the Black Knights (9-8, 3-1) with 22 points and five assists. Charlie Peterson added 16 points and three steals, while Coleton Benson scored 12.

Colgate and Army played to a 42-all tie at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Colgate hosts Boston University and Army hosts American.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.