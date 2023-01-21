HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Keegan Records had 18 points in Colgate’s 62-61 victory over American on Saturday.

Records finished 9 of 13 from the floor for the Raiders (14-7, 8-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Ryan Moffatt recorded nine points and finished 4 of 5 from the field. The Raiders picked up their eighth straight win.

Colin Smalls led the way for the Eagles (12-7, 4-4) with 15 points. Johnny O’Neil added nine points and two blocks for American. In addition, Jermaine Ballisager Webb had nine points.

Colgate went into the half ahead of American 32-31. Records scored 10 points in the half. Colgate took the lead for good with 2:00 left in the second half on a free throw from Tucker Richardson to make it a 62-61 game.

NEXT UP

Colgate next plays Monday against Boston University on the road, and American will host Army on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.