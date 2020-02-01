Rayman scores 25 to carry Colgate over Holy Cross 73-64

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Will Rayman scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Colgate rallied to a 73-64 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Crusaders led 39-32 at halftime and hung in until the Raiders made 6 of 8 free throws to take a 62-57 lead with 6:21 to play. When Holy Cross cut it to three, Ryman answered with a 3-pointer and then they cut it to five he made a layup for a 67-60 lead with just under four minutes remaining.

Jordan Burns added 17 points for Colgate (17-6, 8-2 Patriot League).

Connor Niego had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-20, 2-8) and Austin Butler added 14 points and nine rebounds.

