Ramirez hits 7 3s, No. 21 Arkansas women roll 99-39

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Amber Ramirez hit 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and No. 21 Arkansas rolled to a 99-39 win over Northwestern State on Sunday.

Coming off a 50-point win, the 60-point victory was the Razorbacks’ largest since winning by 61 three years ago.

Erynn Barnum had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, leading four other players in double figures. The Razorbacks (10-1), who have won five straight, shot 54% after a blistering 76.5% in the third quarter. The second-half shooting was 16 of 28 with seven of the misses coming from 3-point range, meaning the Razorbacks were 15 of 21 from close range. They went 17 of 19 from the foul line for good measure, finishing 25 of 32.

Kira Bonner and Kalen Green had 10 points apiece for Northwestern State, which shot just 20%. The second-half numbers included 1 of 16 from 3-point range and 11 percent (5 of 38) overall.

Arkansas up 49-22 at halftime, outscored Northwestern State 35-8 in the third quarter when they made 13 of 17 shots to the visitors’ 2 of 18.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25