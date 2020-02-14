Rakocevic, Mathews rally Southern California past Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP)Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points, Jonah Mathews added 16 and Southern California snapped a three-game losing streak as it rallied for a 62-56 victory over Washington on Thursday night.

The Trojans (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) trailed 30-25 at halftime and were down 42-35 midway through the second half before going on a 16-4 run to take control. Mathews scored eight points during the run and Rakocevic added four.

USC scored the first seven points during the run and held Washington scoreless for 7:10.

Jaden McDaniels led Washington (12-13, 2-10) with his third double-double of the season, 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double. The Huskies have dropped nine of their last 10.

USC was missing freshman Onyeka Okongwu, who is in concussion protocol. The 6-foot-9 freshman is eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring and tied for third in rebounding.

Game was tied at 20 when the Huskies went on a 10-3 run during a five-minute span late in the first half. A layup by Utomi pulled the Trojans within 30-25 at halftime.

IN THE RAFTERS

DeMar DeRozan, who has gone on to star for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, had his No. 10 retired by USC during halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: After going 34 of 82 on 3-pointers during a three-game stretch in late January and early February, the Huskies are 15 of 55 from beyond the arc in their last two, including 8 of 30 against USC.

USC: The Trojans got their first win in February, but are 15-34 in the month during Andy Enfield’s seven-year tenure.

UP NEXT

Washington: Travels to UCLA on Saturday night. The Bruins won the first meeting 66-64 on Jan. 2 in what was the conference opener for both teams.

USC: Hosts Washington State on Saturday. The Trojans have won seven straight in the series, including a 65-56 victory on Jan. 2.

