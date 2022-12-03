CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Gavin Rains scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Queens beat Paine 89-60 on Saturday.

AJ McKee added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists for the Royals (7-2). BJ McLaurin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Quinnton Jackson finished with 18 points and two steals for the Lions (0-1). Jakobe Williams added 16 points for Paine. In addition, Nate Adams finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.