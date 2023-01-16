NEW YORK (AP)Guy Ragland Jr. scored 14 points to help Cornell defeat Columbia 102-85 on Monday.

Ragland shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Big Red (14-4, 4-1 Ivy League). Chris Manon added 13 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Isaiah Gray recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Lions (6-14, 1-4) were led in scoring by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who finished with 12 points. Jake Tavroff added 11 points for Columbia. Zinou Bedri also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.