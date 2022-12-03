NEW ORLEANS (AP)Jalen Dalcourt made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left and Louisiana-Lafayette edged New Orleans 78-77 on Saturday.

Greg Williams Jr. scored 27 points to lead ULL. Terence Lewis II scored 22 points while finishing 10 of 13 from the floor, and added eight rebounds. Jordan Brown was 8 of 12 from the free throw line and had 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (2-5) with 22 points, six assists and two steals. Tyson Jackson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. Simeon Kirkland also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.