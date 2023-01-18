BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Justin Archer had 15 points in Radford’s 63-55 victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.

Archer also added 12 rebounds for the Highlanders (11-9, 5-2 Big South Conference). Onyebuchi Ezeakudo shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Madiaw Niang shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Fighting Camels (7-12, 2-5) were led by Anthony Dell’Orso, who recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Devon Dunn also scored 18 points for Campbell. Ricky Clemons put up 10 points and five assists.

