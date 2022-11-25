CHICAGO (AP)Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, Wade Taylor IV added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul 82-66 on Friday.

Taylor also had six of Texas A&M’s nine steals – after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers.

Texas A&M scored the opening five points and never trailed. It was 38-27 at the break and the Aggies led by double figures the entire second half – without a scoring run of more that six points. Radford scored 11 of Texas A&M’s 13 points late in the second half for a 75-57 lead.

Henry Coleman III added 12 points and six assists for Texas A&M (4-2). Radford was 8 of 11 from the field and 11 of 13 at the stripe. The teams combined for 58 free-throw attempts.

Radford and DePaul forward Eral Penn each scored 15 points in the first half.

Penn finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Umoja Gibson had 13 points, 10 assists and six steals for DePaul (3-3). Javan Johnson and Ahamad Bynum each scored 10.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25