CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Josiah Jeffers had 21 points in Radford’s 78-69 win over Winthrop in a quarterfinal battle in the Big South Conference tournament on Friday night.

Radford, the No. 3 tournament seed, will face seventh-seeded Campbell, which upset No. 2 seed Longwood, in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Jeffers added seven assists for the Highlanders (18-13). Shaquan Jules scored 20 points while going 8 of 11 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. DaQuan Smith recorded 16 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (4 for 5 from distance).

Kasen Harrison led the way for the Eagles (15-16) with 26 points and four assists. Winthrop also got 20 points and 12 rebounds from Kelton Talford. Cory Hightower also had nine points.

Radford took the lead with 16:07 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Smith led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-29 at the break. Radford was outscored by Winthrop in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Jules led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.