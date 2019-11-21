Rachal scores 20 to lead Tulsa past SE Louisiana 73-66

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Brandon Rachal had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Tulsa defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson added a career-best 18 points for Tulsa (4-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jeriah Horne added 10 points.

Tulsa had a 10-0 run in the closing minutes to seal the victory. The Lions were leading 59-57 with under 5:00 remaining when Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne completed a three-point play to take a 60-59 lead with 4:24 left. Southeastern Louisiana did not score again until Von Julien hit a 3-pointer to close to 67-62 with 1:47 remaining.

Tyron Brewer had 17 points for the Lions (2-3). Pape Diop added 13 points. Brandon Gonzalez had 10 points.

Tulsa takes on South Carolina State at home next Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.

