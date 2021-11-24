Quisenberry lifts Fordham over Rice 84-74

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11.

Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for the Owls (4-3) and Travis Evee 12 points.

