EASTON, Pa. (AP)Neal Quinn tied a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds and Leo O’Boyle scored 19 points and Lafayette beat American 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyrone Perry scored 14 points and CJ Fulton had seven rebounds and seven assists for Lafayette (6-14, 3-6 Patriot League).

Colin Smalls scored 16 points, Matt Delaney 13 and Elijah Stephens 10 for the Eagles (6-15, 2-7).

Lafayette also defeated American 69-56 on Jan. 24.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com