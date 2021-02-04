Queta scores 14 to lift Utah St. over Fresno St. 69-53

Two lower-tier Southeastern Conference teams hope to capitalize on recent momentum when Vanderbilt visits Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday evening.

Georgia (11-6, 4-6 SEC) is in a four-way tie for ninth in the 14-team league, thanks to a slow start in league play. On Jan. 27, Georgia was reeling after a 24-point loss at South Carolina -- the Bulldogs' sixth in eight contests.