MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP)Jay’Den Turner had 23 points in Queens’ 74-64 win over Morgan State on Sunday night.

Turner had seven rebounds for the Royals (4-1). Kenny Dye added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had five assists. AJ McKee was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (2-4) were led in scoring by Malik Miller, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Burke added 15 points for Morgan State. In addition, David McCullough had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.