Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Queen powers NMSU past Northern New Mexico 104-30

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Trevelin Queen totaled 17 points, eight assists and a career-high seven steals and New Mexico State drubbed NAIA-member Northern New Mexico 104-30 on Sunday.

Queen sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 from inside the arc for the Aggies (9-6). Johnny McCants and Evan Gilyard added 12 points apiece as New Mexico State shot 59% from the floor and 51% from distance (20 of 39). The Aggies were 2 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Damione Thomas topped the Eagles with 10 points. Northern New Mexico made just 12 of 50 shots from the floor (24%) and 3 of 23 from beyond the arc (13%). The Eagles made 3 of 5 at the foul line.

New Mexico State won the rebound battle, 43-25 and forced 22 turnovers while committing only seven.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.