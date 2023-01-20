DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Flynn Cameron scored 19 points and Zyon Pullin’s layup with 2.6 seconds to play gave UC Riverside a 74-72 victory over UC Davis 74-72 on Thursday night.

Elijah Pepper’s desperation heave from 60 feet for UC Davis was short to end it.

Cameron had eight rebounds for the Highlanders (14-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Jamal Hartwell II was 5-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Lachlan Olbrich recorded 12 points and Pullin finished with eight.

The Aggies (11-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Christian Anigwe, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Elijah Pepper added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for UC Davis. Ty Johnson also recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UC Riverside hosts Hawaii while UC Davis hosts Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.