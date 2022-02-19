RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin scored 19 points as UC Riverside rolled past Cal Poly 78-58 on Saturday.

Wil Tattersall added 16 points for the Highlanders, while Callum McRae chipped in 15. McRae also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dominick Pickett had 14 points for UC Riverside (14-9, 8-5 Big West Conference).

Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (5-18, 2-10), who have lost six straight games. Brantly Stevenson added 13 points. Camren Pierce had seven rebounds.

