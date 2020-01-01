Pulliam scores 24, Northwestern women upset No. 12 Maryland

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Lindsey Pulliam scored 24 points, Veronica Burton added a career-high 23 points with six steals and Northwestern beat No. 12 Maryland 81-58 on Tuesday to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

The Northwestern defense forced a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 points, and held Maryland to 4-of-18 shooting from behind the arc.

Abi Scheid chipped in with 12 points for Northwestern (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten), which has won seven straight. Abbie Wolf added 10 points. Pulliam and Burton combined to go 24 of 25 from the free-throw line and their teammates went 7 for 13.

Stephanie Jones led Maryland (10-3, 1-1) with 14 points and Kaila Charles had 10 points and nine rebounds. Maryland entered averaging 85 points per game, and was held to 18-of-59 shooting (31%).

