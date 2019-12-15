Providence holds off Stony Brook 82-78

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Luwane Pipkins and David Duke scored 21 points apiece as Providence edged past Stony Brook 82-78 on Saturday night.

The 21 points were a season high for Pipkins, who made all 10 of his foul shots. He added seven assists.

Alpha Diallo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Providence (6-5), which has won two of its last three games after dropping three in a row.

After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 34-24 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored 54-48 in the second half. The Seawolves’ 54 points in the second period were a season high for the team.

Elijah Olaniyi had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-5). Miles Latimer added 13 points and Andrew Garcia had 12 points.

Providence takes on Florida on Tuesday. Stony Brook faces Virginia on the road on Wednesday.

