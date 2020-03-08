Providence continues its roll rolling over DePaul

NCAA Basketball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)A.J. Reeves led the starting five in double figures with 19 points, Nate Watson scored 18 and Providence decimated DePaul 93-55 on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo scored 17, David Duke 16 and Luwane Pipkins 12 for Providence (19-12, 12-6 Big East), which made 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range.

The Friars have won six straight, which marks the fourth time in school history the team has won a program best six straight in the Big East. Their 12-6 record in conference is their best-ever in the Big East.

Providence led 25-15 after the Blue Demons’ Nate Watson made two foul shots midway through the first half. The Friars then proceeded to outscore DePaul 30-10 and led by 30 at intermission. Providence was 17 of 33 (51.5) from the field and made eight 3s before the break.

Charlie Moore led DePaul (15-16, 3-15) with 14 points and Nick Ongenda added 10.

