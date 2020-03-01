Pridgett leads Montana over Sacramento St. 79-71

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Sayeed Pridgett had 24 points as Montana beat Sacramento State 79-71 on Saturday night.

Jared Samuelson had 14 points for Montana (18-11, 14-4 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 12 points. Kyle Owens had 11 points.

Osi Nwachukwu tied a career high with 20 points for the Hornets (15-13, 8-11). Joshua Patton added 19 points and nine rebounds. Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 15 points.

The Grizzlies remain tied with Eastern Washington atop the conference standings with two games left in the regular season. Montana swept the Eagles with an average margin of victory of 18.5 and scored at least 90 points in each game.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Montana defeated Sacramento State 52-50 on Dec. 30. Montana matches up against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday. Sacramento State finishes out the regular season against Portland State on the road next Saturday.

