GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Ethan Price had 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-75 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night.

Price shot 9 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 15 points. Tyreese Davis was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists. The Eagles picked up their ninth straight win.

Dalton Knecht led the Bears (6-13, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 21 points and four assists from Daylen Kountz. Matt Johnson also had 18 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Northern Arizona while Northern Colorado hosts Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.