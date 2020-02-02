Price-Noel scores 16 to lift Pacific over San Diego 66-58

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahbril Price-Noel came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Pacific to a 66-58 win over San Diego on Saturday night.

Price-Noel hit 8 of 10 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 11 points for Pacific (17-8, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Jahlil Tripp added six rebounds. Amari McCray had 11 rebounds.

Braun Hartfield scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Toreros (8-16, 1-8). Finn Sullivan added 11 points.

Pacific takes on San Francisco on the road on Thursday. San Diego matches up against Saint Mary’s at home on Thursday.

