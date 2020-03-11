Priarie View A&M cruises to SWAC semis thumping Alabama A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Gerard Andrus scored a career-high 32 points and Prairie View easily defeated Alabama A&M 82-60 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Devonte Patterson’s 3-pointer broke a tie at nine, the basket started an 8-0 run and the top-seed Panthers led the rest of the way. Prairie View (19-13) led 37-27 at the break and used a 20-8 second-half run to take control of the No. 8 seed Bulldogs (8-22).

Patterson had 15 points and seven assists for Prairie View, Darius Williams scored 10 points and Antione Lister had three blocks.

Brandon Houston and Brandon Miller each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-22) off the bench. None of Alabama A&M’s starting five scored in double figures. Cameron Tucker had seven rebounds and six assists.

Garrett Hicks, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, shot just 14% (1 of 7).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com