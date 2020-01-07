Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Prairie View wins 2nd straight in SWAC, tops Southern 64-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Darius Williams converted 9 of 10 from the line and scored 14 points as Prairie View A&M won its second straight game to open Southwestern Conference play, topping Southern 64-54 on Monday night.

The Panthers, who built their 10-point margin in the first half to take a 32-22 advantage at intermission, now have won three straight after snapping a four-game losing streak.

Devonte Patterson added 10 points for Prairie View (6-9, 2-0).

Damiree Burns scored 12 points for Southern (3-12, 0-2), which now has lost eight straight games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.