Prairie View finally gets road win, holds off UTSA, 79-72

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Gerard Andrus converted four straight from the line in the final half minute to allow Prairie View A&M to hold off Texas-San Antonio 79-72 and collect its first road win of the season Saturday night.

Jhivvan Jackson drew a foul in the backcourt and hit all three free to pull the Roadrunners within three with :49 seconds left. Darius Williams drew a foul and his two free throws pushed the Panthers’ lead to five, 75-70.

Andrus finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Prairie View (3-5), which is now 1-4 on the road. Williams came off the bench to add 15 points and Lenell Henry added 14 points and grabbed 10 boards.

Jackson was 5 of 15 from distance and finished with 30 points to lead UTSA (1-6). Keaton Wallace added 11 points and dished five assists and Byron Frohnen grabbed 11 rebounds.

