HOUSTON (AP)Hegel Augustin scored 21 points as Prairie View A&M beat Texas Southern 89-74 in double overtime on Saturday.

Augustin added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-14, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith scored 17 points and Ricky Nelson had 15 points and three steals.

Davon Barnes finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-15, 3-6). Barnes made two free throws with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 57. John Walker III added 15 points and nine rebounds. Walker hit a jumper with five seconds left to force a second overtime tied at 72. Barnes had the only basket for Texas Southern in the second OT. Zytarious Mortle had 14 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Prairie View A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman while Texas Southern hosts Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.