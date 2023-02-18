STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Donte Powers and Cameron Huefner scored 20 points each as Sam Houston beat Tarleton State 64-59 on Saturday night.

Powers also contributed five rebounds for the Bearkats (20-6, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Huefner was 7 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Qua Grant recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Freddy Hicks led the Texans (14-14, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Tarleton State also got 12 points and three blocks from Lue Williams. Shamir Bogues also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.