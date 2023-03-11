PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)John Poulakidas had 25 points in Yale’s 80-60 win against Cornell on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

Poulakidas had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (21-7). August Mahoney added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had three steals. Bez Mbeng recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Big Red (17-11) were led by Guy Ragland Jr., who posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Chris Manon added 12 points and five steals.

