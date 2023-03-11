PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)John Poulakidas had 25 points in Yale’s 80-60 win against Cornell on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

Poulakidas had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (21-7). August Mahoney added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had three steals. Bez Mbeng recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Big Red (17-11) were led by Guy Ragland Jr., who posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Chris Manon added 12 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.