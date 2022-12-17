JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Skyelar Potter scored 24 points as Jacksonville State beat Little Rock 72-62 on Saturday.

Potter added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (6-5). Juwan Perdue added 11 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Demaree King was 3 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Myron Gardner led the Trojans (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Jordan Jefferson added 14 points for Little Rock. Deantoni Gordon also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.